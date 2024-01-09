Nigeria: Tinubu Sacks Heads of Two Federal Govt Agencies

8 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Tinubu directed them to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new CEOs.

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the chief executive officers of two agencies of the federal government.

Those dismissed are Babatunde Irukera, the CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Alexander Okoh, the CEO of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, the president directed them to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new CEOs.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU DISMISSES TWO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation's economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

(1) Mr. Babatunde Irukera -- EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)

(2) Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh -- Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)

The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 8, 2024

