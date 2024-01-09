Nigeria: I'll Plant, Nurture At Least 50 Trees in 2024 - Minister

Mr Salako said he will consciously reduce air travel for himself and his family and that each time they travel internationally, they will plant a tree to give back to nature.

As part of his New Year resolutions, Nigeria's minister of state for environment, Iziaq Salako, has pledged to go "greener" in 2024 by ensuring that he plants and nurtures at least 50 trees in the country before the year elapsed.

The minister made this known in his New Year bulletin shared with PREMIUM TIMES, last week.

"I will personally plant and nurture at least 50 trees in 2024 and encourage my immediate family to do the same," the minister said.

He explained that trees are "our greatest weapon" against greenhouse gases like carbon (iv) oxide (CO2) that are driving climate change and that trees are like the lungs of an ecosystem that most animals need to survive.

"Trees help combat erosion, purify the air, enhance biodiversity, provide food, sustain livelihoods, and contribute to public health," the minister said.

Lingering tree-planting concerns

Tree planting is one of the simplest and most effective ways of tackling and reducing the devastating impact of climate change caused by continuous greenhouse gas emissions.

As trees grow, they absorb (sequester) carbon dioxide (CO2)--a major greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. As a result of this, communities are encouraged to plant trees to help reduce the impacts of climate change in their local area and around the world.

However, Nigeria has repeatedly failed to properly implement highly revered tree-planting initiatives that could have helped to boost climate resilience in the country amidst the lingering scourge of extreme weather events.

Over the past decades, there have been repeated calls and significant moves by world leaders for massive tree planting (afforestation), nurturing and protection of existing forest covers amidst increasing deforestation threatening the world's biodiversity.

Governments alone have promised to plant 633 million hectares of trees to help save the planet from the devastating effects of climate change.

During the 26th edition of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26) in 2021, more than 100 countries pledged to spend $19 billion of public and private funds to reverse forest loss. However, there seems to be no clarity in the implementation strategy to date.

Meanwhile, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says protecting and restoring the world's forests is critical for limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. However many climate experts have raised concerns that political and business leaders are focusing too much on "restoring" rather than "protecting" existing tree species.

New Year Resolutions

As part of his New Year resolutions, Mr Salako said he is keen towards implementing 10 New Year resolutions, which he described as a "panacea for sustainability and living in harmony with nature."

He said in his office and home, he will generate less pet waste by using water dispensers and water bottles.

"Their production (plastic bottles) releases a high volume of greenhouse gases, which causes climate change. Being non-biodegradable, they persist in the environment for centuries, harming the ecosystem, poisoning animals, and degrading human health," he explained.

Also, he said in his home going forward, he will only use renewable energy as an alternative to the public energy supply and that the current dominant practice of generating electricity and heat by burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, or gas releases a lot of greenhouse gases, which causes global warming and climate change.

"Renewable alternatives from solar, wind, water, and other sources are our solution to significantly cutting down greenhouse gases from electricity generation," the minister said.

The minister pledged to be less disruptive to nature in any personal construction he undertakes. He noted that when the laws of nature are disobeyed, sooner or later, we will face adverse consequences.

"Respecting wetlands, waterways, preserving vegetation as much as possible, reducing the practice of paving, properly channelling drains, and such measures are critical to preventing climate adversities like flooding and erosion," he said.

Mr Salako said he will consciously reduce air travel for himself and his family and that each time they travel internationally, they will plant a tree to give back to nature.

"Aircraft emissions are released high in the atmosphere where they stay for centuries and cause global warming. Exploring virtual meetings and virtual participation at conferences as an alternative to physical presence is recommended," the minister said.

He said his family will utilise more reusable bags during their shopping to generate less waste and lessen their impact on the environment.

Other resolutions by the minister are: "I will set aside at least one day per week to stay off animal and animal products in my meal: I will consciously look out to patronise green stores and recycled items, thus increasing reuse, upscaling recycling, reducing waste and promoting circularity."

Also, he said he will consciously set out to minimise the wastage of natural resources like water, strive to protect animals and plants, and encourage his family to do the same, adding that the earth does not belong to man alone but all creation, both animate and inanimate. Hence, the a need to adopt sustainable environmental practices.

"In 2024, my personal automobiles will become CNG-powered to lessen the greenhouse gas emission from them," he said.