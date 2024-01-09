Nigeria: Governor Lawal Pledges Full Implementation of 2024 'Zamfara Rescue Budget'

press release

Mr Lawal made the pledge on Monday when he presided over the Zamfara State Executive Meeting at the Council Chambers of Government House in Gusau.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has pledged full implementation of the state's 2024 financial appropriations tagged 'Rescue Budget'. Mr Lawal made the pledge on Monday when he presided over the Zamfara State Executive Meeting at the Council Chambers of Government House in Gusau.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the council discussed essential matters, including the 2024 budget. According to him, Governor Lawal set the tone for his administration's programmes and activities for 2024.

Addressing the council, Mr Lawal reiterated the strategies for implementing the programmes outlined in the '2024 Rescue Budget'. The governor emphasised:

"As we look back, it is crucial to appreciate the contributions and cooperation that have led to the significant achievements of this administration despite the serious economic and social challenges.

"On a positive note, our collective efforts have set a new agenda for governance in the state. In the last seven months; the narrative about Zamfara State has significantly changed for the better and is moving forward in all areas of development.

"When we assumed office on May 29th, 2023, we identified and prioritised key issues affecting the socioeconomic well-being of our people. We focused on restructuring the government's framework and embarking on governance reform, which are essential in achieving our goals. This was complemented by a series of policy initiatives aligned with our administration's priorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In this fiscal year, we must not only sustain the momentum but also work harder to meet the targets of the 2024 budget. We will focus on consolidating our gains and addressing the existing gaps, particularly in security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic growth.

"As we begin the implementation of the 2024 budget, I expect to receive reports on the performance of MDAs periodically. A performance delivery unit under the Office of the governor will soon come on board to assess the performance of all appointees."

The governor further emphasised that his government has rolled out programmes and policies stated in the 2024 'Rescue Budget'. "Let us remember that our ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life for every inhabitant of Zamfara State. This requires a collaborative and transparent approach, where every council member plays a pivotal role," he added..