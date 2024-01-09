Nigeria: Chocolate City Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop With Star-Studded Cypher

In a tribute to the golden anniversary of Hip-hop, Chocolate City Music, renowned as a pioneer in the African music industry, proudly announces the release of the Chocolate City Cypher. The tribute track features an elite lineup of artists, including MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz, Ice Prince, A-Q, Loose Kaynon, and Blaqbonez, marking a celebration of the genre that has shaped generations.

Since its emergence in the Bronx in the early 1970s, hip-hop has grown from a local movement to a global phenomenon, influencing fashion, language, and lifestyle. It has given a voice to the voiceless and brought diverse communities together. As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, Chocolate City honours this legacy by showcasing the best of Nigerian hip-hop through the Chocolate City Cypher.

Abuchi Peter Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City Music, remarks, "From the days of MI's groundbreaking hits to the current era of Blaqbonez, we have not only witnessed but also shaped the evolution of this genre in Nigeria. This Cypher celebrates that legacy and our ongoing commitment to hip-hop."

Chocolate City's impact on Nigerian hip-hop can be traced back to the late 2000s, with MI's "Safe" remix revolutionizing the industry. MI's lyrical prowess and storytelling set a new standard in the Nigerian music scene, paving the way for future hip-hop artists to thrive. MI would go on to win the MTV Africa Music Awards as "Best New Act" in 2008 and numerous other awards for his hip-hop style.

The introduction of the Choc Boiz, a rap ensemble made up of MI, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince, marked a new era in Nigerian hip-hop, blending Afro beats with contemporary hip-hop rhythms and creating a unique sound that resonated across the continent.

Post the Choc Boys era; Chocolate City has continued to shape the careers of some of the most respected names in Nigerian hiphop culture, providing a platform for rappers like Loose Kaynon, AQ, Pryse, Candy Bleakz and Blaqbonez. To date, the label has produced over 25 hiphop albums, stamping its authority as the number one hiphop label on the African continent.

Aibee Abidoye, VP of Music at Chocolate City Music, adds, "Through this Cypher, we're weaving the past, present, and future of Nigerian hip-hop around music that fans will enjoy. The Chocolate City Cypher showcases our contribution to the genre and reminds us of its power to voice societal narratives. We're proud to be a driving force in this journey."

The Chocolate City Cypher blends topical conversations articulated through brilliant wordplay and effusive lyrics. Each artist brings a unique style and perspective, ensuring that the Cypher resonates with a wide range of audiences. The track is available for download on all major digital music platforms.