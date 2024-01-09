Djibouti Issues Statement On Somalia-Ethiopia Diplomatic Tension

Djibouti — Djibouti issued a statement on the tension between Somalia and Ethiopia that resulted from an agreement at the beginning of this month in Addis Ababa between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti highlighted the importance of protecting the independence and territorial integrity of the member states of the IGAD regional bloc.

"The Republic of Djibouti, which is currently the chair of the IGAD, confirms that it will deeply protect the independence, unity, and territorial integrity of all the member states, according to the IGAD and the African Union charters," it said.

The late statement from the government of Djibouti comes as Ethiopia has high hopes of getting access to the Red Sea and building a port and naval base on the coast of Somaliland, in exchange for the recognition of Somaliland.

The deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland was strongly opposed by the Federal Government of Somalia, describing it as an act of aggression and warning Addis Ababa against interference in the internal affairs of the country.