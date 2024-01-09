Rwanda/Senegal: Rayon Acquire Senegalese Goalie Khadime Ndiaye

8 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Senegalese goalkeeper Khadime Ndiaye has agreed to a move to Rayon Sports, a reliable source has told Times Sport.

The 27-year-old shot stopper, who has been playing for Senegalese topflight side Guédiawaye FC, will arrive in Kigali on Tuesday, January 9, where he is expected to sign the deal whose details, about the fee and duration, remain confidential.

Rayon expect Ndiaye to fill the void left by Adolphe Hakizimana who left the club for AS Kigali on December 31 as a free agent.

He will be competing for a starting berth against current club number one Simon Tamale who had an impressive first half of the Primus National League.

Should the deal materialize, Ndiaye will become the second Senegalese player to join Rayon Sports less than a week after forward Alon Paul Gomis signed for the club on January 3.

Muhamed Wade's Blues finished the first round of the league standing in fourth position with 27 points, six points shy of leaders APR FC.The team returns to action Friday, January 12, when they take on Gasogi United at Kigali Pele Stadium.

