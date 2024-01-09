Africa: Afcon 2023 - Top 10 Young Players to Look Out for

A host of football prospects have their eyes set on using the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) spotlight to not only lift their respective countries to glory but to also show the football what their talent can offer for the future.

The 34th edition of AFCON, the continent's most prestigious nations football tournament, will take place in Cote d'Ivoire from January 13 through February 11.

Manchester City's Issa Kabore, who is now on loan at Luton Town and Krepin Diatta of AS Monaco are among young players who used the biennial competition as a great avenue to move higher in their career.

In no particular order, Times Sport takes a look at ten great young players who can make their mark at the 2023 AFCON.

Ousmane Diomande ( Côte d'Ivoire)

Eric Bailly won't be at the AFCON for host nation Côte D'Ivoire but, in 20-year-old central defender Ousmane Diomande, the Ivorians have a formidable guardsman who has the tendency to star in the competition.

Diomande is coming to the competition at the back of an impressive half season at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon where he has made 21 appearances scoring twice and providing one assist. He also played five Europa League games for the club from which he scored once.

The youngster has brought stability in the defense of the Elephants and he even scored on January 6 in a friendly game in which Côte d'Ivoire beat Sierra Leone 5-1.

Standing at 1.9m, Diomande promises to shine with the backing of home fans.

Karim Konate (Côte d'Ivoire)

The Red Bull Salzburg centre-forward has been on fire in the Austrian Bundesliga this season scoring eight goals in 17 games.

Konate, 19, made his senior national team debut for Côte d'Ivoire on September 3, 2021 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Mozambique and has gone on to make 11 appearances, scoring twice in the process.

Aside from his main position as a striker, he is also capable of attacking from the wings due to his pace and artistry. He is a player who has the world at his feet and could be the secret weapon of coach Jean-Louis Gasset.

Hugo Buyla (Equatorial Guinea)

Born in Zaragoza, Spain, on March 18, 2005, the Atalanta centre back has been enjoying a loan spell at Sampdoria where he has made six appearances in the Serie B League.

At 18, Buyla is regarded as an enterprising centre back who reads the game very well and has been tipped for success.

This is going to be his first AFCON and it could effectively be a good springboard for his career.

Franculino Dju ( Guinea Bissau)

Franculino Dju,19, is already a household name in the Danish Superligaen where he plays for FC Midtjylland.

The youngster has taken the Danish topflight league by storm netting six goals in 14 league games in the first round.

Dju was born in Portugal to Guinea Bissau parents and he chose to play for the West African country.

Guinea Bissau are underdogs in Group A which also comprises host nation Côte D'Ivoire, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea but, with Dju in attack, they can cause upsets.

Ernest Nuamah (Ghana)

Ghana is not short of young talents and one explosive winger who they will parade in Cote D'Ivoire is 20-year-old Ernest Nuamah who plays for Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

Nuamah, was crowned the best young player and the overall player of the season for 2022/23 in Denmark when he was playing for FC Nordsjaelland before joining Lyon in July 2023.

The youngster has a fantastic left foot and he can decide the outcome of games through individual brilliance.

Lamine Camara (Senegal)

Camara plies his trade at French Ligue 1 side Metz.

Despite Metz's stumbling form in the French elite division, the 20-year-old central midfielder has shown his pedigree scoring once and providing two assists in 17 games.

He will be key for Senegal in the middle of the pitch as they hope to retain the title.

Ilaix Moriba (Guinea)

A former Spanish youth international, Moriba 20, switched allegiance to play for Guinea in January 2022 and has so far played 14 games, scoring one goal.

An all-round midfielder who is capable of playing in the central, defensive and attacking role, Moriba plays his club football for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.

He previously played for Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona where he progressed from the youth team up to the senior team making 18 first team appearances and scoring one goal.

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

Sarr is not new to the big stage. The CAF 2022 young player of the year goes into the 2023 AFCON as one of the best midfielders to look out for.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has been superb for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League this season scoring twice and providing two assists in 18 games.

He is arguably the best of all the young players going into the 2023 AFCON.

Zito Luvombo (Angola)

The "Palancas Negras" or "Black Antelopes of Angola are returning to the AFCON after making their last appearance in Egypt in 2019.

Their poster boy is Zito Andre Sebastian Luvumbo who plays for Italian Serie A side Cagliari.

Luvumbo started his international career with Angola at U15 level and went on to win the COSAFA U17 cup with his nation in 2018 in Mauritius. He has played at every youth level for his country.

At 21, Luvumbo has already made eight senior national team appearances and he will be the arrowhead for Angola.

Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco)

For lovers of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, the name Bilal El Khannouss certainly rings a bell.

The 19-year-old Genk midfielder is among the exciting teenagers in Belgium, having made 20 appearances this season from which he found the back of the net three times while he provided three assists.

Khannous was born in Belgium to Moroccan parents. He played for the European nation from U15 up to U18 levels before opting to represent the land of his parents in December 2022.

He made his international debut for Morocco during the 2022 World Cup third place game against Croatia.