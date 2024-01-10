Africa: Five Stars to Watch At Afcon 2024

The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast is set to feature some of the biggest names in world football.

Here are five standout players to keep an eye on during the tournament:

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

A household name in football, the 31-year-old Liverpool forward is known for his incredible goal-scoring abilities. He is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with 14 goals.

Salah has been instrumental in Egypt's success in the past and he will be key to their goals at Afcon, especially after losing two previous finals.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Fresh from being named the African Player of the Year for 2023, Osimhen heads into the tournament with high expectations. His performance at Napoli, with 26 goals last season, has been impressive, though he has faced some challenges this season.

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Mane was pivotal in Senegal's historic Afcon win in 2022. The two-time former African footballer of the year and 2022 Ballon d'Or runner-up recently moved to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

Guirassy has been a revelation in the German Bundesliga this season. The 27-year-old striker, playing for VfB Stuttgart, has an impressive record of 19 goals in 16 games.

Guinea will rely on his exceptional form as they navigate a challenging group stage.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

The dynamic right-back from Paris Saint-Germain is a key figure in a Moroccan team that's currently the top-ranked side in Africa. Known for his attacking prowess, Hakimi was crucial in Morocco's journey to the World Cup semi-finals.

His performance will be vital if Morocco aims to clinch their first Afcon title since 1976.

Compiled by staff writer