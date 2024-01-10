Liberia: Govt Urged to Introduce Career Program in Schools

The Government of Liberia has been urged to introduce career program in the nation's educational system.

An executive of United Bank for Africa (UBA) made the call during the weekend at the 38th Graduation Convocation of the Ganta United Methodist High School in Ganta City, Nimba County.

Serving as Keynote Speaker, Mr. Emment M. Sanoe said such decision will enable young people graduating from secondary schools to have a fair knowledge of what to aspire for in pursuing college education.

He said career programs will greatly impact lives of many young people graduating from various high schools across the country.

He notes that most youth leaving secondary school don't know what profession or discipline to pursue in university, so such program will enable them to better plan for university studies.

He urges parents to continue to be involved with their children's education because children are expected to impact their parents' lives when they're educated.

At the occasion, a total of 144 candidates graduated after completion of their academic studies.

The Director of the Department of General Education of the Liberia Annual Conference, United Methodist Church, Rev. Christopher G. Marshall, expresses disappointment and frustrations with the Weah administration for not providing subsidies to private and mission schools in the country.

"We are helping government to educate the future leaders of this country, but government is looking at us to be their enemy", he says.

He notes that private institutions are helping government to educate future leaders of Liberia, so they should not be seen as enemies of progress but rather a great help to government.

The event was witnessed by local authorities, including district education officers (DEOs) parents, and educators, amongst others.

Nimba County District #7 Representative and Pastor, Roger S.W.Y. Domah, urges the graduates to move ahead in their educational sojourn rather than get involved in substance abuse that is destroying many young people in Liberia.

Rep. Domah, also a former principal of the Ganta United Methodist High School, calls on the graduates to be productive in achieving their education goals.

Also speaking, Rev . James Y. Korlorblee, Sr., joined previous speakers in expressing disappointment and frustrations with the government.

"As we anxiously look forward to a new day in Liberia, it's our ardent hope and aspiration that there will be a new Liberia that will prioritize the education of her citizens despite their enrollment in private, mission, community, and public schools. We hope that there will be a thorough review of government policies on education, where all schools in Liberia will be treated holistically to avoid segregation in any form between private and public schools, as government is the father for all", Rev. Korlorblee expresses.

For his part, the Valedictory for the graduating class, Student Nyan Zeantoe, calls on his colleagues to move ahead and combat any bad behavior that wants to stop their educational sojourn.

He says they should become agents of change to help their families and parents alongside the country for a better future. Editing by Jonathan Browne