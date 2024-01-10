Sierra Leone: Fears of Violence in Sierra Leone As Former President Koroma Faces Treason Charge

9 January 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dianna Games

The need for unity in Sierra Leone in the wake of a brutal 11-year civil war, which ended in 2002 and left an estimated 50,000 people dead and the economy in tatters, is always top of mind.

Former Sierra Leone president Ernest Bai Koroma has used his retirement years to speak about the dangers to democracy in Africa of a rising tide of coups and he has travelled the continent to raise awareness of the issues and discuss solutions with a range of governments, institutions and diplomats.

And yet, in a twist of fate, the man who has become a sought-after elder statesman in Africa, on Wednesday this week found himself in a courtroom in his own country being charged with treason for allegedly taking part in a suspected coup d'etat late last year.

This was despite an offer made by leaders of the regional bloc Ecowas (the Economic Community of West African States), the day before to "temporarily relocate" Koroma to Nigeria in return for dropping the charges against him and ensuring all his perks as a former president remain in place.

The deal was brokered by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as the chair of Ecowas, Senegal's President Macky Sall and Ghana's leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, who were copied in the letter proposing the deal that was sent to Bio.

Sall and Akufo-Addo had earlier discussed the security situation in the country, and allegations of Koroma's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

