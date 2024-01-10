Liberia: Ex-Chief Justice Musu-Scott Sentenced for Life

Criminal Court 'A has sentenced former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott and three of her family members to life in prison for the murder of Charloe Musu on February 22, 2023. The court handed down the sentencing' on Tuesday, January 9, following the conviction verdict reached by 11 of the 12 jurors on December 21, 2023.

The defense lawyers have appealed against the judge's decision. Judge Roosevelt Willie delivered the sentencing after considering the pre-sentencing investigative report provided by probation officers. The report recommended that Judge Willie show mercy, as none of the convicts had any prior criminal records.

However, the judge ultimately chose not to take the report into account. Alongside Cllr. Scott, Rebecca Youdeh Alice Johnson and Gertrude Newton were also convicted on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and raising false alarms to law enforcement officers.

During the trial, the defendants denied the allegations, and Cllr. Scott was the only witness testifying on behalf of the three others. Cllr. Scott implicated Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee in orchestrating the attack and murder of Charloe Musu at her residence.

The prosecution argued throughout the trial that Charloe's death was premeditated, while the defense sought to cast doubt on these claims. After five months of trial, which included compelling narratives and testimonies from both the prosecution and defense, the majority of jurors reached a guilty verdict on all charges.

They found the prosecution's evidence more compelling and detailed the events leading to Charloe's death.