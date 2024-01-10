Nigeria: Workers in Akwa Ibom University Declare Indefinite Strike

The Akwa Ibom State Government is yet to comment on the development.

The Non-academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden, has declared an indefinite strike to press home their demands for improved funding of the institution.

The chairperson of the union in the university, Mefiok Umanah, disclosed the group's decision in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The industrial action is to start on Thursday, Mr Umanah said.

According to the statement, the decision was taken at the meeting of affiliate groups of the union, including the Joint Action Committee, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University and the National Association of Academic Technologies on Tuesday at the Obio Akpa campus of the university.

"Congress resolved that the industrial action shall be total and comprehensive," the statement said.

This newspaper last month reported that the union had given Akwa Ibom State Government 14 days ultimatum to meet their demands or face industrial action.

Contending issues

Mr Umanah had told PREMIUM TIMES that they have written at least three letters stating their grievances to the State Governor, Umo Eno, but that they have not gotten any response.

The issues, according to Mr Umanah, are poor funding of the institution, non-payment of salary arrears, leave grants and 13th month salary to workers in the university.

Others include lack of hostels and non-constitution of the Governing Council for the university, implementation of hazard allowance at approved rate and release of capital allocation for the institution.

According to Mr Umanah, workers in the institution are currently receiving N2,000 as hazard allowance against the agreed rate of N15,000 for junior staff and N30,000 for senior staff.

Mr Umanah said the university only powers its generator for two hours a day, precisely from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. "One is left to ask what sort of research is done in the institution," he said.

The State Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet, did not respond to a request for comment on the strike when contacted.