Nigeria: Cadbury Nigeria to Sell 402m Shares Over Inability to Pay $7.7m Debt

Cadbury Nigeria has offered to swap its $7.7 million (N7.03 billion) debt owed to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited for more equity.

Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited, controlled by Mondel-z International Inc, is a major investor in Cadbury Nigeria with 74.97 percent stake.

In a statement on Tuesday sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Cadbury Nigeria said it borrowed $23 million from Cadbury Schweppes to settle outstanding third-party loans obtained to fund raw material imports and other input costs.

Cadbury Nigeria said it is facing challenges servicing the foreign currency-denominated loans due

to persistent foreign currency scarcity in the country.

"The liberalisation of the foreign exchange market in June 2023 and attendant devaluation of the currency put further pressure on the Company as the Naira value of its foreign currency denominated loans increased significantly," Cadbury stated.

"This resulted in an unrealised exchange loss of ¦ 20.6 billion and a loss after tax of ¦ 10.2 billion for the period ended, 30 September 2023."

Cadbury Nigeria said it has been able to repay $18.6 million of the principal and accrued interest to the investor, leaving an outstanding balance of $7.7 million as of December 31, 2023