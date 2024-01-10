Africa: CAF Launches Another Ticket Sales Phase for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023

As the kick-off of Africa's biggest event approaches this weekend, CAF has today launched the final phase of ticket sales for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

For the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023, CAF introduced online ticket sales for football fans making access to tickets easier.

Online tickets can be purchased on: http://tickets.cafonline.com/AFCON

This follows the successes of the historic online ticket sales last November and over-the-counter sales few weeks ago across major cities and towns in Cote d'Ivoire.

This phase will cover remaining tickets for both online and over-the-counter sales to provide fans and supporters yet another opportunity to acquire tickets to watch their favourite teams and players in action.

The over-the-counter ticket sales will be in 12 cities and towns across Cote d'Ivoire. Ticket sales outlets can be found in Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, Korhogo, San Pedro, Grand Bassam, Cocody, Plateau, Bingerville, Songon, Anyama, Yopougon and Adjamé.

For supporters and fans outside Cote d'Ivoire, tickets are available online on http://tickets.cafonline.com/AFCON.

Ticket prices range from 5000 FCFA (about 8 US Dollars) for Category Three (3), 10000 FCFA (about 16 US Dollars) for Category Two (2) and 15000 FCFA (about 24 US Dollars).

Host Cote d'Ivoire will face Guinea Bissau in the tournament opener on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe near Abidjan, with matches also taking place in other cities such as Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

The final will take place on Sunday, 11 February 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Municipalities / Cities

SALES POINTS

Location

Yamoussoukro

5

Fondation FHB (bureau)Prefecture (bureau)

La sous prefecture de Yamoussoukro (bureau)

Laposte (bureau)

Carrefour visitation (box)

Bouaké

7

Centre Jacques AKA (bureau) L'oriental, en face du tribunal (bureau)

Préfecture de région (bureau)

Agence laPoste (2)

Habitat de la caisse (box)

Auchan (box)

Korhogo

5

Direction du Tourisme (bureau)

La poste

Sous prefecture (bureau

Mairie (bureau)

Direction des sports (bureau)

San Pedro

5

Agence de voyage Jules Ferri (bureau)

Direction de Sport (bureau)

Préfecture (bureau)

Agence laPoste (2)

Grand Bassam

1

Agence laPoste

Cocody

6

Les agences Laposte (Campus, 2pltx Ena, 2pltx les perles, cité rouge)

Playce palmeraie (2box)

Plateau

4

La mairie (Utilisation de bureau)

Agence la poste (plateau Bad, plateau angoulvant, plateau postel 2001)

Bingerville

2

Foyer des jeunes de bingerville (box)

Agence laposte

Songon

1

Agence laposte

Anyama

2

Mairie (bureau)

Agence laposte

Yopougon

6

La mairie principale yopougon selmer

Mairie Annexe toit rouge non loin de la gendarmerie

Service technique de la mairie, Sideci

Agences laposte (Niangon sud, niangon nord, toit rouge)

Adjamé

3

Agence la poste (marché et 220lgts,)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Cote d'Ivoire By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mairie (bureau)

Treichville

4

Mairie (bureau)

Agence laPoste (Solibra , Km4 et mosquée )

Koumassi

3

Agence laposte ( 61e arr)

Port Bouet

4

Agences laposte ( vridi cité, port bouet marché, vridi CNTP, Aéroport)

Abobo

3

Mairie (bureau)

Agences laposte (cité universitaire, marché)

Attécoubé

1

Agence Laposte (attécoubé marché)

Marcory

5

Agences laposte (Marcory mosquée, prima center,)

Playce Marcory (3)

CAF | Communication Department communications@cafonline.com