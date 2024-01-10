Namibia/Cote d'Ivoire: Namibia Ready to Cause Major Upsets in Cote d'Ivoire

With just days to go before Cote d’Ivoire kicks of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, Ivorian football icon, Didier Drogba has expressed his pride of seeing his nation host the 34th edition of Africa’s biggest event.

Namibia comfortably carry the underdogs title in their Group E pool of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

The Brave Warriors are drawn against Tunisia, South Africa as well as Mali and will be looking at causing major upsets in Korhogo where the four teams will be based for the group matches.

Namibia were eliminated in the first round in the 2019 edition in Egypt and missed out of following edition in Cameroon.

Namibia's Group E Fixtures:

16 January

Tunisia - Namibia: 17h00 GMT, Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium, Korhogo

21 January

South Africa - Namibia, 20h00 GMT, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

24 January

Namibia - Mali: 17h00 GMT, Stade Laurent Pokou, San Pedro

How they qualified:

It is in view of its performance in the qualifications that Namibia intends to create more surprises at the final phase. In a group reduced to 3 with the withdrawal of Kenya, the Brave Warriors finished neck and neck with Cameroon, quadruple African champion (1-1 draw and 2-1 victory). Next, Namibia finished second in the group to secure a place in Cote d'Ivorie.

Player to watch: Peter Shalulile

For several seasons, the striker has been one of the best players on the continent. Always sharp in front of goal, Peter Shalulile takes Mamelodi Sundowns, his South African club to successive national titles. Captain of his national team, he will be a disruptive element for opposing defenses.

The Coach: Collin Benjamin

He has the distinction of being the youngest coach in the competition. Aged 45, Collin Benjamin's mission is to take Namibia to Cote d'Ivoire and cause upsets against the more fancied opponents. He is part of the young generation of African technicians who are rising on the continent.

Namibia's TotalEnergies CAF AFCON record

1998: eliminated in the 1st round

2008: eliminated in the 1st round

2019: eliminated in the 1st round