Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon - Meet the Head Coaches in Group E

Abidjan's Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara officially kicks off the biggest event on African soil, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 on Saturday.

With all 24 nations raring to go for the Africa's most treasured football prize, CAFOnline takes a look at the men who will be in the driving seats and looking to navigate their way past a tough Group E pool.

All teams, with the exception of Tunisia will be led by coaches who have once laced the boots and are now behind the tactics board as head coaches.

GROUP E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Korhogo's Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly plays host to Group E which consists of two former African champions, who both coincidentally won it on home soil.

Tunisia (2004) as well as South Africa (1996) are the former champions in the group while Mali's best finish was in 1972 when they lost in the final against Congo.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia are making their fourth appearance and will be hoping to go beyond the group stages for the first time.

Meet the Coaches:

Tunisia - Jalel Kadri (52)

Jalel Kadri temporarily took over the Tunisian coaching reins during the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 in Cameroon after the then head coach Mondher Kebaier, contracted Covid-19 just days before Tunisia's Round of 16 tie against Nigeria, which he guided the team to a 1-0 victory over the three-time champions.

Despite bowing out of the 2021 edition in the quarter-finals against Burkina Faso, Kadri managed to qualify the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be looking to draw from both experiences when leading his side in Cote d'Ivoire.

Mali - Eric Chelle (46)

Born in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire 46 years ago, Eric Chelle will be competing in his first-ever TotalEnergies AFCON as a manager in his native country.

Following an incredibly successful playing career in France which includes stints with Valenciennes and Racing Club de Lens, Chelle shifted focus to the tactics board and had his first coaching assignment in 2016 with French club, GS Consolat.

In May 2022, the former defender was appointed head coach of Mali and will have the tough assignment of leading the Eagles in Cote d'Ivoire.

South Africa - Hugo Broos (71)

Guided Cameroon to their fifth TotalEnergies AFCON title in 2017, coach Hugo Broos will be on the helm of a South African side that is desperate for continental success, having last won the title back in 1996.

Undoubtedly, the team has seen a great improvement since the taking over of the Belgian tactician who will be leading them to their 11th TotalEnergies AFCON appearance after last making an appearance in Egypt during the 2019 edition.

A fan of blending youth and experience in his squads, Broos will be looking at replicating his 2017 success with a young generation of Bafana Bafana.

Namibia - Collin Benjamin (45)

Namibia is preparing to make their fourth TotalEnergies AFCON appearance and are yet to make it beyond the group stages of the competition. Comfortably carrying the underdogs tag, under Collin Benjamin, the Brave Warriors have one of Africa's most astute coaches who is looking at making a name for himself following a successful playing career in Germany.

At 45, Benjamin is the youngest coach in the group and will be looking to outsmart his more experienced counterparts during the group stages and make history for his nation by going past the group stages.