Africa: Afcon 2023 Preview - Zambia's Chipolopolo First Appearance in Eight Years

Chipolopolo makes a return to the AFCON under Avram Grant and has set sights on moving past the group stage and possibly winning the tournament.

Zambia made history on the continent when it defeated a star-studded Ivorian side to win the 2012 AFCON. The team was led by the Katongo brothers, Christopher and Felix.

11 years after the win, Zambian football has struggled, with the team crashing out in the group stage in the 2013 and 2015 editions, while it has failed to qualify for the last three editions.

Zambia have been drawn into a group alongside one of the tournament's favourites, Morocco, Tanzania, and the DR Congo.

Coach

Avram Grant is a popular figure among English football fans after previously coaching Chelsea FC, West Ham United, and Portsmouth.

The 68-year-old is also no stranger to African football and the AFCON, having led Ghana to two AFCON tournaments in 2015 and 2017, finishing as runners-up and in fourth place, respectively.

Grant achieved a remarkable feat by qualifying the team for its first AFCON in eight years, and his experience coaching top sides around the world would be needed if Zambia were to pull off a surprise in Ivory Coast.

Star Player

Patson Daka made history by becoming the first Zambian to score in the English Premier League after scoring in Leicester City's 4-2 win over Manchester United in the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old joined the Foxes from RB Salzburg, where he scored an impressive 68 goals in 125 games and provided 27 assists. Although he hasn't played much this season, but AFCON will give him a chance to show himself.

Daka will lead the line for the Chipolopolo in his first-ever AFCON tournament and could increase his current tally of 18 goals for the national team so far.

Rising Star

Miguel Chaiwa's inclusion in the 27-man squad for AFCON shows how important the youngster would be in Zambia's quest to return to the pinnacle of African football.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who plays for Young Boys in the Swiss League, says he's ready to make his dream debut if called upon in any of the games at the AFCON.

"What helped me so much is hard work. My target has always been to play in the AFCON. Without hard work, it's impossible to be on the team. You have to work on your mistakes and put God first, always," Chaiwa said.

Fixtures

DR Congo vs Zambia - January 17

Zambia vs Tanzania - January 21

Zambia vs Morocco - January 24

Vanguard News