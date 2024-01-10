Africa: A Sense of Pride for Cote d'Ivoire in Hosting Africa - Didier Drogba

With just days to go before Cote d’Ivoire kicks of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, Ivorian football icon, Didier Drogba has expressed his pride of seeing his nation host the 34th edition of Africa’s biggest event.

Cote d'Ivoire hosts the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 between 13 January - 11 February, with 24 nations expected to contest for Africa's most sought-after trophy.

Speaking to CAFOnline recently, the global football icon who has contributed immensely to African football's rich history says seeing his nation host the competition brings a sense of pride for him.

"It brings a sense of pride for me. The last time was in 1984. The fact of having worn the jersey of the national team and now seeing the tournament hosted on home soil is exceptional. We are very happy to welcome all of Africa. It is going to be a party", said Cote d'Ivoire's all-time leading goalscorer (65).

Despite not lifting the title, Drogba has very good memories of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.

"It is the most beautiful competition for all Africans. I was inspired by Roger Milla, Gadji Celi, Youssouf Fofana and many others. Our legends were revealed in this tournament. Laurent Pokou for example and others. For us it's the celebration of African football. The unity of a continent to see Sadio Mané, Obi Mikel, it's Africa's party for a month", said the former skipper who played in two finals (2006), (2012) where they fell against Egypt and Zambia.

The former Chelsea striker further emphasised that visitors can expect a warm and friendly reception from the people of Cote d'Ivoire.

"We have a very beautiful country. A hospitable nation and we know that the competition will go well. We are ready to welcome the world. It's a privilege to receive so many guests in Cote d'Ivoire", he concluded.