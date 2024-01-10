Nigeria: Borno Govt, Please Address Waste Disposal Crisis At Customs Bridge

Piles of garbage line the streets leading up to the Customs Bridge in Borno, creating an eyesore for residents and visitors alike. The waste disposal crisis, which has been ongoing for months, is not only an aesthetic problem but also a health and environmental hazard. The increasing amounts of waste being dumped around the Customs Bridge in Borno have sparked concerns about the health and environmental impact of this situation.

The waste disposal crisis around the Customs Bridge in Maiduguri has not only created unsanitary conditions and a risk of disease, but it has also led to dangerous practices. Some residents have taken to burning the garbage in an attempt to reduce the piles, but this has resulted in toxic fumes and smoke billowing through the air. Beyond the health and safety risks posed by the burning of garbage, it is also contributing to a broader environmental crisis in Borno. The burning of plastic and other non-biodegradable materials is releasing harmful toxins into the air and water, which can have long-term consequences for the local ecosystem. In addition, the burning is depleting the region's already limited supply of clean water, making it even more difficult for residents to access safe drinking water. The combined effect of these factors will create a serious environmental problem in the area.

Part of the reason for the waste disposal crisis around the Customs Bridge is the presence of informal waste collectors who operate in the area. These individuals, many of whom are not from the local community, collect and sell recyclable materials from the trash. While this practice is common in many parts of the world, it has had negative consequences in Maiduguri. These collectors often dump large amounts of garbage near the bridge, contributing to the buildup of waste. In addition to the informal waste collectors, some local market vendors have also contributed to the waste disposal crisis. Vendors often sell their wares at stalls near the Customs Bridge, and they often dispose of their waste in the same area. This includes food waste, packaging materials, and other items that cannot be easily recycled or composted. This has exacerbated the problem of waste buildup, as well as the health and environmental risks associated with it. Furthermore, the lack of formal waste management services in the area means that these vendors have few options for disposing of their waste properly.

In order to work on the crisis, it is important to invest in waste management infrastructure, such as garbage trucks, landfills, and recycling facilities, to help reduce the amount of waste being dumped around the Customs Bridge. Implement educational programmes to raise awareness about the dangers of burning trash and the importance of responsible waste disposal. Enforce laws and regulations against illegal dumping and burning of trash. Encourage businesses and individuals to adopt sustainable practices, such as composting, recycling, and responsible consumption.

Fadeela Mustapha Lawan wrote from the Department of Mass Communication, Borno State University.