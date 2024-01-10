Nigeria: Fear Grips Villagers As Suspected Bandit Found Dead Near FCT Community

10 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Fear gripped residents of Kwaku community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT following the discovery of a corpse suspected to be that of a herder-bandit at a forest in the area.

A resident of Kwaku, Usman Danladi, said the suspected bandit's corpse was found by a hunter at a forest on Sunday afternoon, at the community.

He said the hunter upon discovering the corpse rushed back to the community and alerted elders, who he said immediately mobilised some vigilantes to the forest.

He said the suspected bandit corpse was still at the forest, which he said efforts were ongoing to reach out to the security agents to inform them about it. "The vigilantes went to the forest to see the corpse that Sunday evening, while efforts were ongoing to reach out to security agents about the discovery," he added. "If you remember, I think about two weeks ago, a joint security team from FCT Police Command raided bandits' den where some of these bandits were killed. And I suspected that that bandit might have died as a result of a bullet wound while escaping," he said.

But another resident, Jacob Musa, said he suspected the unidentified corpse to be that of a herder whom he said might have been killed by bandits at their den in the area.

"For me, I suspected that corpse to be that of Fulani because sometimes, these bandits kill their victims at their den and later dump their corpse far away from the camp," he said.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, is yet to reply to a text message sent to her phone to confirm the discovery of the corpse up till the time of filing the report.

