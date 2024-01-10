Nigeria: NGO Offers Free Eye Care to 400 Persons in Yobe

10 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

A total of 400 persons have benefited from free eye care services offered by a non-governmental organisation in two LGAs of Yobe State.

The NGO, AMA Foundation, has offered a one-week free eye care medical outreach in Gashua, Bade LGA, and Damaturu, the state capital of Yobe.

The medical team attached to the foundation attended to 400 patients at Specialist Hospital Damaturu, where some patients' cataract surgery, distribution of eyeglasses, and free eye screening were drawn from areas across the state.

Speaking during the exercise, the chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa Bello, said the organisation was moved by the growing cases of eye-related problems facing humanity, especially in the epicenters of Boko Haram insurgents.

He said, "There is a growing number of people with eye problems which may grow into permanent blindness. My grandmother and my mother were all victims of permanent blindness.

"In the last 13 years, this foundation has so far offered free eye medical outreach in 26 states of the federation. It was the issue of insurgency that triggered our medical outreach in Yobe in previous times."

