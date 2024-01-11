Nigeria: Tinubu's Anti-Corruption Fight Knows No Sacred Cow - ICPC Chair

The new ICPC chair said Mr Tinubu's "actions in the last 72 hours leave no one in doubt about the government's renewed hope agenda in tackling corruption."

Musa Aliyu, the new chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says President Bola Tinubu does not shield anyone found wanting for wrongdoing.

Mr Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), spoke on Wednesday at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

He was responding to a question asked against the backdrop of vested interests that often constitute a hindrance to combating corruption.

Mr Aliyu, who assumed office as the fifth substantive chairman of the over two-decade-old ICPC last December, promised to fight sleaze head-on.

When asked about what he would do if his appointor (President Bola Tinubu) asked him to back off a corruption case, Mr Aliyu said the president's "actions in the last 72 hours leave no one in doubt about the government's renewed hope agenda in tackling corruption."

His comment was a veiled reference to President Tinubu's suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over allegations of financial misappropriation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the scandal, including the approval of payment of hundreds of millions of naira into private accounts of civil servants.

Within the week, Ms Edu's predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, was detained and quizzed by the EFCC concerning her stewardship at the humanitarian ministry, where several billions of naira were alleged to have been stolen.

ICPC chair promises to lead courtroom battle against corruption

Laying out a broad plan to fight corruption, Mr Aliyu vowed to personally lead the charge against corruption across courtrooms in Nigeria.

"I intend to personally go to court and announce an appearance in some of our cases," the ICPC boss promised.

He anchored the commission's anti-graft programme on - prevention, investigation, and prosecution while leveraging the use of technology.

"Our threefold strategy - Prevention, Investigation, and Prosecution - forms the bedrock of our action plan against corruption.

"The ICPC is committed to integrating innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology into our operational framework. From leveraging data analytics for efficient resource management to employing advanced digital tools for effective corruption detection, technology will be at the forefront of our strategies."

Mr Aliyu until his appointment was the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigawa State.

"I am deeply committed to realizing a vision for Nigeria where the principles of integrity, accountability, and transparency are not mere ideals but are deeply woven into the very fabric of our society.

"This vision aligns seamlessly with the resolute stance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration against corruption. The President's actions and policies underscore a steadfast commitment to eradicating corruption, reinforcing our collective resolve to foster an environment where ethical conduct and probity are the norm," he said.

Fighting corruption requires collaboration

Rallying journalists for collaboration in sensitising Nigerians on the dangers of malfeasance, Mr Aliyu said, "The fight against corruption demands a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach, transcending the capabilities of any single entity."

"As the new Chairman of the ICPC, a key focus of my tenure will be to foster such collaboration, recognizing that corruption's multifaceted nature affects every level of society."

He disclosed that his strategy involves engaging diverse stakeholders - the media, civil society, the private sector, and international partners to fight the monster.

He highlighted his recent engagement with the EFCC, promising to work with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and the NFIU, to deliver on ICPC's mandate.

Mr Aliyu was nominated by Mr Tinubu to be the Chairman of ICPC on 17 October 2023, and after his confirmation by the Senate, he was sworn in on 13 December 2023.

The ICPC chairman, who has a doctorate in Law, has a two-decade experience in legal practice traversing the private and public sectors.