Kenya/Mali: Chapa Dimba Star Duncan Odhiambo in Mali for Training

Nairobi — Safaricom Chapa Dimba sensational Duncan Odhiambo is in Mali, training with ABM Football Academy.

The 17-year-old, who was discovered during the Nyanza Region Safaricon Chapa Dimba Under-19 football tournament in Kisumu, said he is eager to impress and finally hope to seal a deal.

"I have come here to showcase my talent so that I can improve my skills," Odhiambo, the younger brother of Gor Mahia talisman and current FKF Premier League top scorer, Benson Omalla, said after arriving in Mali.

The Obungu FC forward, who was named the Nyanza Region Chapa Dimba joint top scorer, also made his debut in the national team, featuring in the Junior Stars that bagged silver in the 2023 CECAFA Under-18 football tournament.

Odhiambo in his first interview with Capital Sport had aspired to be the next star, even tipping that he will be better than his brother.

"I want to be a better player than my brother Benson, that's for sure, and this is the one thing I always tell him when he comes back home from Nairobi," Odhiambo told Capital Sport after guiding his team to Chapa Dimba Nyanza Region victory.

He added. "He (Benson) is famous countrywide by virtue of the privilege and platform he savours at the moment but I keep reminding him that there will be a new sheriff in town, it's just a matter of time." Odhiambo bantered.

His elder brother Benson was discovered at the inaugural Safaricom Chapa Dimba while playing for Manyatta FC and was part of the team that went to Barcelona, Spain for the boot camp.

The Chapa Dimba has also produced other players plying trade in the FKF Premier League like Tusker FC's David Majak.