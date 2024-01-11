Nigeria: CBN Sacks Boards of Titan Trust, Union, Keystone, Polaris Banks

Abuja — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday sacked the boards of Titan Trust Bank, Union Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Bank.

THISDAY gathered that the dissolution of the boards may not be unconnected with findings of the Jim Obazee report which was earlier submitted to President Bola Tinubu, who had ordered the probe of the apex bank and related institutions upon his assumption of office.

The decision to dissolve the boards was said to have been taken after a meeting between the CBN and the board and management of the four banks.

Details later...