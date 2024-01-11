Nigeria: Atiku's Campaign Spokesperson Visits Tinubu, Says He Has No Apologies

"And I was doggedly committed to him. I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody."

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, said he is committed to working for President Bola Tinubu and has no apologies for doing so.

Mr Bwala disclosed this to the State House Correspondents in Abuja after visiting President Tinubu on Wednesday.

He said he has been expressing support for the president's decisions regardless of his political affiliation.

"In the last few days, I have been expressing my surprise and appreciation to the president for the decisions he is taking. So this is not about political party. And you need to know that like I said, I was with him before I left.

"And I was doggedly committed to him. I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody," he said.

Mr Bwala was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before defecting to the PDP where he was appointed a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign in the 2023 election.

Asked if he had returned to the APC, the legal practitioner said he would not mind if supporting Mr Tinubu meant he had done so.

"APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation, if supporting him will take me to APC so be it," he said.

Mr Bwala commended the president for some of the decisions he has taken since he assumed office in May.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He listed some of the decisions including the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and the cutting of cost of governance through the reduction of the number of entourage of the president, vice president and other government officials.

'Some of his ministers that were allegedly reported to have committed infractions, instead of protecting them, he asked that the law should have its own course and suspend somebody without wasting time. That to me is impressive because it's about the people.

"Secondly, there has been this outcry that the government is bloated and the rest, yesterday he introduced a policy that reduced the cost of governance and today he told me it is just the beginning.

"There are many more decisions of government that will reduce the cost of governance.

"What have we been talking about as citizens, if you don't have a personal grudge against someone if it is a policy issue. When policies are going correctly...and what I'm saying apart from today that I'm talking here, you all need to visit my Twitter page," he said.