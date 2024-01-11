South Africa: 'Apartheid Police Feared That Camera' - Photographer Peter Magubane Laid to Rest

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa, has expressed his sadness at the passing of distinguished photographer and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane.

Legendary photographer Dr Peter Magubane was laid to rest on Wednesday following a week of tributes. Mourners hailed how he fought apartheid with his camera.

Even the weather appeared to understand the magnitude of the loss South Africa has suffered from veteran photographer Dr Peter Magubane's death when the heavens opened during Magubane's funeral in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The rain did not deter mourners and well-wishers.

Magubane's funeral service was held at the Bryanston Methodist Church. He died on 1 January, just days before his 92nd birthday. He has been hailed for using his photographs to expose the atrocities of apartheid South African rule.

Speaking at the funeral, Magubane's granddaughter Ulungile Magubane described a different side of the famous photographer.

"He was a true Capricorn, practical, ambitious, dedicated, stubborn, steadfast and intense," she said.

"He had so much spunk and so much fire. He was witty, funny and charming, a gentleman at all times, but someone not to be messed with, ever."

Mourners included President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Thabo Mbeki, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and celebrities and entertainers.

Much of the focus on Wednesday was on the significance of Magubane's work and its political influence.

"He picked a dangerous career and was always in trouble with the police, but nothing could deter him from getting his pictures,"...