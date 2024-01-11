Nigeria: 15 Persons Kidnapped in 2024 As Abuja Grapples With Rising Crime Rate

The victims were kidnapped in two major incidents that occurred in the first week of the new year thus depicting rising cases of abduction in the nation's capital.

No fewer than 15 persons have been reportedly kidnapped in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since the beginning of 2024.

Barely six days into the new year, seven persons, all members of the same family, were abducted by gunmen around Zuma 1 in the Bwari Area Council of the territory.

During the incident, one person, simply identified as Alhaji, was shot dead while two policemen sustained injuries during a gun battle with the kidnappers.

The deceased, said to be a relative of the abducted family members, was informed of the incident and rushed to rescue them, but was killed by the gunmen.

On the night of Sunday 7 January, some armed men invaded Sagwari Layout Estate in Dutse, also in Bwari Area Council, at about 7.30 p.m. and abducted nine persons including a mother and her four children.

The kidnappers reportedly dressed in military uniform, thereafter proceeded to a nearby hotel and kidnapped a receptionist and a barman on duty.

A security guard, who identified himself as John, who was also a victim, but was lucky to escape narrated his ordeal to Punch newspaper.

"They came here at about 7 pm. I went out to buy something, so as I was about to lock the gate, they pushed it and entered. They tore my clothes and tied me up, before entering the house. Then, they brought out the people and made all of us sit down outside. So, while they were distracted, I managed to escape," Mr John said.

A witness, Wilfred Akikayo, told the newspaper that the gunmen, who were bearing sophisticated weapons, broke the entrance of the estate back fence and exited through the top of a mountain close by.

PREMIUM TIMES' efforts to speak with the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of police, on the incidents were unsuccessful.

Ms Adeh did not pick up calls to her mobile phone. She did not also respond to text messages from this

The upsurge in cases of kidnapping, despite repeated assurances by the FCT authorities, has driven residents to live in fear and apprehension.

Previous incidents

Within the last three years, Abuja has recorded close to 50 kidnap cases involving over 200 persons.

From January 2021 to 30 June 2023, there were about 40 recorded cases affecting a staggering 236 victims. Between October and December 2023, there were 13 recorded kidnap incidents and 80 victims.

The incidents took place in Gbau, Kuje, Gauge, Pegi, Abaji, Keti, and Kwali, unchallenged by security agencies.

These incidents were also reported to have resulted in significant economic losses, with confirmed payment of ransom totalling N653.7 million between 2021 and 2022.

Last September, PREMIUM TIMES reported a public servant, Surajudeen Olasinde, narrating how his wife, Mistura, and two daughters; Hauwa and Fatima, were kidnapped around Galadima District.

Mr Olasinde disclosed that the kidnappers demanded N100 million ransom but were eventually paid N2.8 million.

A 2020 report by SB Morgen also ranked Abuja 11th among locations with frequent abductions.

Wike's promise

Upon assumption of duty in August 2023, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, promised to improve the security of the territory.

He said he had the mandate of President Bola Tinubu to do whatever was required to keep Abuja safe.

"The issue of security is germane for us, as Mr President has told me that whatever is required, we must ensure that Abuja is safe.

"Security has gone down. And this is supposed to be one of the safest places for people to be in. So, the issue of security must be tackled, as we are ready to provide the necessary logistics to all the security agencies, in order to do their work.

"We know the problems, but we cannot go and identify the criminals, it is their duty, our own duty is to provide them with the necessary tools, and I don't want any excuses. So, what we want is the result, and that must be done. If we don't safeguard this place, then we are in trouble," he said.