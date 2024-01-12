Nigeria: 45 Visa-Free Countries Nigerian Passport Covers in 2024

The Henley Passport Index has listed the most powerful passports in the world, saying Nigerians now have about 45 visa-free countries enabled with their passports.

HPI is a global passport-ranking website with an original, authoritative ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Their index is often based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) - the largest, most accurate travel information database - and enhanced by Henley & Partners' research team.

The passport ranking website on Thursday listed Nigeria as 95th out of the 104 countries with the most powerful passports.

According to it, Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morroco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at number 76th, 83rd, 67th, 65th, 71st, 79th and 65th respectively.

The 45 visa-free countries Nigerians can travel with their country's passports are: Barbados, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Chad, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Haiti.

Others include; Iran, Kenya, Kiribati, Lebanon, Liberia, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritiana, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Niger, Niue, Palau Islands, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, St. Kitts and Nevis, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.