Nigeria: 45 Visa-Free Countries Nigerian Passport Covers in 2024

12 January 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By James Kwen

The Henley Passport Index has listed the most powerful passports in the world, saying Nigerians now have about 45 visa-free countries enabled with their passports.

HPI is a global passport-ranking website with an original, authoritative ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Their index is often based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) - the largest, most accurate travel information database - and enhanced by Henley & Partners' research team.

The passport ranking website on Thursday listed Nigeria as 95th out of the 104 countries with the most powerful passports.

According to it, Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morroco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at number 76th, 83rd, 67th, 65th, 71st, 79th and 65th respectively.

The 45 visa-free countries Nigerians can travel with their country's passports are: Barbados, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Chad, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Haiti.

Others include; Iran, Kenya, Kiribati, Lebanon, Liberia, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritiana, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Niger, Niue, Palau Islands, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, St. Kitts and Nevis, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.