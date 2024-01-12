Nigeria: African Continental Free Trade Agreement Can Create GDP of $500bn By 2035 - Moghalu

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Kingsley Moghalu said the African Continental Free Trade Agreement can create an additional GDP of almost $500 billion by 2035.

Moghalu stated this in an interview with Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday.

