Nigeria: African Continental Free Trade Agreement Can Create GDP of $500bn By 2035 - Moghalu

11 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Kingsley Moghalu said the African Continental Free Trade Agreement can create an additional GDP of almost $500 billion by 2035.

Moghalu stated this in an interview with Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday.

"The African Continental Free Trade Agreement can create an additional GDP of almost $500 billion by 2035 and take about 30 million Africans out of poverty," he said.

