Nigeria: Govt Releases 23 New High-Yield Crop Varieties to Farmers

In its efforts at achieving food sufficiency in Nigeria, the Federal Government has released 23 high-yield crop varieties to farmers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crop varieties were released on Thursday at the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the crop varieties were released during the 33rd meeting of National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties, Livestock Breeds/Fisheries.

The Chairman, National Variety Release Committee (NVRC), Prof. Soji Olufajo, who presided over the meeting, announced the registration and release of the 23 new varieties of seven crops recommended to the committee by its technical sub-committee.

Olufajo said that the crops received from research institutes, universities and private companies included: maize, pepper, rice, yam, sorghum hybrid, castor and oat.

NAN reports that the technical sub-committee on naming, registration and release of crops varieties, chaired by Prof. Shehu Ado, had, during its 37th meeting, held on Tuesday, at the same venue, deliberated on 24 varieties received.

The sub-committee, after deliberation and consideration of the 24 submissions, recommended 23 varieties for release.

NAN also reports that the sub-committee put its recommendations before the NVRC for final approval during the Thursday meeting.

The NVRC chairman, after thorough scrutiny of the recommendations by the committee members, announced the registration and release of the 23 new varieties.

He listed the 12 maize varieties registered and released to include: SAMMAZ 72T; SAMMAZ 73T; SAMMAZ 74T; SAMMAZ 75T; SAMMAZ 71T; Champion Gold 68; SC 417; SC 665; Kabamanoj (yellow); Golden MH 1-W (white); Golden MH 2-Y (yellow) and SAMMAZ 70.

Olufajo also declared two varieties of pepper, namely: PS PEP 1 and PS PEP 2; three rice varieties - Ex Badaru, Biofeedback Fiyah 549 and Bioseed Fiyah 800 and one yam variety - UMUDr36 sharpsharp, registered and released.

He further announced that one sorghum hybrid (Gold SH1); one castor variety (SAMCAS 1) and three oat varieties, namely: SAMOAT 3; SAMOAT 4 and SAMOAT 5) were all approved and released.

Justifying the registration and release of the 23 new varieties of the seven crops, the NVRC chairman said that the 12 maize varieties had high grain yield, resistance to fall armyworm, resistance to aflatoxin B, early maturity, among other characteristics.

Olufajo added that the two pepper varieties were registered and released based on their medium maturity, pungency, long, heavy fruits and multiple disease resistance.

He further maintained that the three new rice varieties were released because they had early maturity, high yield/ tillering and high swelling ratio.

"Yam hybrid varieties released were based on their early maturity and high yield.

"Sorghum variety was registered and released based on its high yield, early maturity, dwarfness and stay-green characteristics.

"Castor variety was registered and released based on its high seed yield, while the three oat varieties have adaptation to warmer environment, extra early maturity, high grain yield and protein," he said. (NAN)