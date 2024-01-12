Nigeria: Jonathan Loses Elder Sister

11 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
Mrs Jonathan died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness, at the age of 70.

She died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness, at the age of 70.

A statement by Mr Jonathan's media office said the deceased, popularly known as Amissi, was a retired teacher, businesswoman, loving mother and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

She was a devout Christian, a virtuous woman and a role model to many within and outside her community.

The statement also indicated that the burial has been scheduled for Tuesday 16 February, stressing that the details of the funeral rites would be announced by the family.

Mrs Jonathan is survived by three children, siblings, including former President Jonathan, and her mother Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.

Ikechukwu Eze

Special Adviser to H.E. Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

