Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Super Eagles Scramble for Late Replacement As Injury Knocks Out Sadiq Umar

With Umar's impending absence, head coach Jose Peseiro finds himself in a precarious position.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a last-minute scramble for a replacement after striker Sadiq Umar was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES had initially reported Sadiq didn't take part in the Super Eagles training activities at Ecole De Police, Abidjan on Thursday.

It was reliably gathered the striker cupped the unfortunate injury during the Super Eagles friendly against Syli Stars of Guinea on Monday which the Nigeria team lost 2-0.

According to camp sources in Abdijan, Sadiq is expected to make a swift return to his Spanish club, Real Sociedad for further diagnosis and treatment.

Possible replacements

Coach Jose Peseiro is in a race against time to name a third replacement in his official team having done twice earlier in the case of Wilfred Ndidi whose place was taken over by Alhassan Yussuf and Victor Boniface who was replaced by Terem Model.

Cyriel Dessers, who plays his club football with Rangers and Paul Onuachu who has been painting the Turkish Super Lig red with goals are the top candidates to replace Sadiq but it appears the latter is the frontrunner once he is available to grab the new opening in the Super Eagles AFCON squad.

Many agree the pressure is on Peseiro to find a solution quickly to his continually depleting squad as Sunday's opening match against Equatorial Guinea is crucial.

A strong start is essential to set the tone for the tournament as any slip-up could dent the team's morale and cast a shadow over their title aspirations.