Angola/Cote d'Ivoire: Angola Arrives in Côte d'Ivoire With Knockout Stage As First Target

Angola have arrived in Bouake for the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

The Palancas Negras touched down in Côte d'Ivoire's second largest city Thursday, for their 9th TotalEnergies CAF AFCON campaign.

With outfits of the various teams being a topic for discussion, Angola decided to tone down on theirs but didn't miss out on their traditional red colors which dominated in their attire.

Led by their head coach, Pedro Gonçalves, the team was welcomed by the few Angolan fans at the Bouake airport.

Gonçalves is on a mission to write history with the Angolan national in his own way.

He told CAFOnline that: "We have achieved our main goal, which was to qualify and come here. It is very important for Angolan football to be at the biggest tournament on the continent."

He added that: "We need to design new roles and it's important for us in the group phase and think of qualifying to the knockout stage."

Angola's mission will have some tough contenders to deal with including two-time TotalEnergies CAF AFCON champions, Algeria and the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

Angola have been inconsistent in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON as they have managed to appear just once in the last three editions.

Rio Ave's defender, Jonathan Buatu featured for them when they last qualified in 2021, where they exited in the group stage.

He is part of the squad and hoping to better their last performance in Cameroon.

Angola will play their first game against 2019 champions, Algeria on Monday, January 15 at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.