Liberia: U.S.$35,000 Bridge Project Abandoned in Maryland

Maryland County — Residents of Wartehken and Gbolobo Nimeken towns in Pleebo Statutory Soloken District, Maryland County have expressed frustrations over delay in construction of a US$35,000 bridge linking the two towns near the Cavalla River belt.

According to the aggrieved residents, construction work on the bridge started in 2021, when the statutory superintendent of the District, Aloysius Williams, broke grounds for the facility.

Since then, there has been no sign of completing the bridge project. The residents said as it stands, they cannot tell what has delayed the completion of the bridge, despite funds identified to get it done.

They said although during the groundbreaking, they had argued that the place wasn't suitable, but local authority pointed out that the decision was adopted in resolution during a county council sitting in December 2019.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Mr. Saturday Dennis, general town chief of Wartehken Town, said the delay in completing the bridge has created a serious setback for the population.

"This has created a serious setback for school-going kids of both towns, thereby leaving them with no option but to travel long distances to attend school," he said.

According to him, residents of Wartehken lament that they face difficulty during rainy season to access health care delivery services, as the only health facility is in Nimeken.

Chief Dennis expressed serious concern whether the bridge construction will be completed because the Cavalla River banks sometimes overflow causing erosion that affects walls of the bridge.

He noted that residents of Wartehken and Gbolobo Nimeken thought the bridge construction would've brought a great relief but, as it stands now, they wonder whether it will be completed.

"We are suffering because our children are not in school and we cannot go to the clinic for health services during rainy season", Saturday Dennis lamented.

Mark Cooper of Gbolobo Nimeken called on the local authority to fast-track the bridge completion.

He said anything outside of completing the project estimated at US$35, 000 will not be accepted because it is alleged that the county authorities have constructed a culvert, instead of a proper bridge.

"The designated area for the bridge construction is not good for a culvert, but only a bridge can go there due to its proximity to the cavalla river," youth leader Mark Cooper noted.

Cooper further explained that the current temporary traditional bridge is the only one they are using to access the next town, but its condition is not good.

"It poses a serious danger to kids of both towns during rainy season while crossing on the bridge, as the river gets over flooded," he disclosed.

Also speaking, the head women of the town blamed local authorities for their current plight, saying that they have not been fair to them.

She narrated that during the bridge construction, women of the town informed engineers about situation of the bridge, and materials that they were using, but the engineers told them to remain quiet because they were not engineers and don't understand engineering works.

"Let me say before the bridge construction started, we informed the local authorities and the engineers about the materials used but they said we were not engineers; see what is happening to our US$35, 000! So, they are joking, that bridge doesn't even worth US$5,000 before 35K."

Meanwhile, Maryland County Project Management Committee (PMC) chairman, Lawrence Kyne, said given the fact that the bridge project has been delayed, the citizens have all right to know what has caused the delay.

According to him, delay in the project is because of criteria set by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, adding that for a project to be awarded to any contractor, the contractor must be able to pre-finance the project up to about 30% to 60% cash.

The bridge construction project was in 2021 awarded to Sammy Group of Company.

The NEW DAWN tried contacting the company but all efforts applied were fruitless. Editing by Jonathan Browne