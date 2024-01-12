Nigeria: Military Troops Destroy 60 Illegal Refining Sites, Arrest 30 Oil Thieves

11 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The troops also discovered and destroyed 37 dugout pits, 65 boats, 71 storage tanks, 14 vehicles, 108 cooking ovens, four pump machines and one speedboat.

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, in the last one week, uncovered and destroyed 60 illegal refining sites and apprehended 30 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops also discovered and destroyed 37 dugout pits, 65 boats, 71 storage tanks, 14 vehicles, 108 cooking ovens, four pump machines and one speedboat.

He said the troops recovered 1.01 million litres of stolen crude oil, 299,169 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,158 litres of DPK.

According to him, the troops raided suspected extremist militant hideout in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom and Akuku-Toru and Okrika Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

"Troops also neutralised two violent extremists, apprehended 30 suspected oil thieves and recovered 15 assorted weapons, 234 assorted ammunitions, eight motorcycles, two tricycles and five pairs of woodland camouflage," he said.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDOKA arrested suspected violent extremists/insurgents in Isu-Uzo and Edda Local Government Areas of Enugu and Ebonyi states during the week.

He said the troops arrested 15 violent extremists/IPOB members, rescued three hostages and recovered weapons, FRSC uniform and police accoutrements.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.