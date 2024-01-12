Liberia: Queen Johnson Defiant

TNR: A lady believed to be a fugitive has broken silence from an undisclosed location saying she will not turn herself in to the police until she can be assured of proper protection.

Queen Johnson claimed that her life was in danger and was very afraid for her life. "At one point I was chased with a gun by an aide of Jefferson Koijee on Broad Street during the campaign and most of those who came to arrest me are not police, so I was afraid," Queen added.

"I'm not turning myself into the police because my life is in danger," Queen Johnson who was recently arrested but later allegedly escaped from the police said when speaking to Spoon Communication Network Tuesday morning.

Recently Police Spokesman announced the arrest of Madam Queen Johnson who was declared wanted by the Liberia National Police in connection with the death of a partisan of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Joshua Solomon.

Recently, the Liberian National Police has declared a stalwart of the Unity Party and supporter of President-elect, Joseph NyumahBoakai Queen Johnson wanted in connection with the death of a partisan of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Joshua Solomon.

The Police said at the time that they secured a series of video footage to investigate the death of Joshua Solomon, who reportedly died subsequently after he was attacked in a political violence. According to Carter, the deceased was a victim of political violence between the UP and the CDC in August this year.

But speaking early Tuesday morning on the Spoon Network in response to her recent arrest by the police, Johnson said she was never arrested by the police as she was protected by residents of her community who prevented the police from taking her away.

Queen said claims by H. Moses Carter that she was taken away by a senior police officer in his vehicle is false and misleading adding, "When they came to arrest me, my people gathered around me to protect me when the police tried to arrest me, no senior police officer took me away, my people sensing the danger, decided to protect me from the police."

I'm not afraid of the law but at the same time, let the law protect me as well. I will turn myself in if I can get assurance of proper protection from the police," Queen who spoke from an unidentified location said.

She said when the police went to arrest her; they decided to forcibly carry her away before community dwellers intervened to prevent the police from taking her away forcibly. "It was a private car that escaped with me, it was not the police office that escaped with me because the police's action was brutal," Queen clarified.

"I can't turn myself in at this time because I know what those people are after, so, I can't turn myself in. If I was to turn myself in I would've been a dead body by now, so, I can't turn myself in," she vehemently protested.

Among other things, Queen Johnson clarified that she didn't receive any arrest warrant from the police but was told that her photos were placed around declaring her a wanted person. She said she had gone to bury her late mother who passed away some time ago and was not served any arrest warrant contrary to police's assertions.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Madam Johnson is still unknown as a senior police officer who was accused of escaping with her during the night of her arrest has vehemently rejected the police's claim saying that he had no part in the escape of Queen Johnson.