Liberia: Seven Firefighters Escape Death

Monrovia-Jan-10-TNR: A report emanating from the Ministry of Transport has disclosed that seven firefighters who had gone to the ministry to quench the early morning fire narrowly escaped death as they fainted as a result of the severity of the fire incident.

Authorities at the LNFS say the gallant men and women at the Liberia National Fire Service are going through serious constraints due to the unavailability of equipment to enable firefighters to contain fire incidents around the country.

According to LNFS' Public Relations Officer, Col. Jackie M.Q Sie, the firefighters fainted because there was no ambulance or other health-related equipment to provide safety for the fighters who usually struggle to contain fire incidents around the city and its environs.

Madam Sie furthered that the fire incident that occurred at the Ministry of Transport could have resulted in seven deaths if not for the intervention of others on the scene of the incident. Col. Jackie M.Q Sie disclosed that the institution needs an ambulance to enable it to effectively respond to emergencies when they occur.

Speaking Tuesday, January 8, 2023, in an interview, she said when the institution is heavily equipped with materials it will allow them to do their work smoothly as there will be no problem that they cannot contain.

According to her, those ambulances will be useful to the institution in case the emergency at any fire incident.

Madam Sie furthered that the fire incident that occurred at the Ministry of Transport could result in seven deaths if not for the intervention of others at the scene of the incident.

According to her, seven firefighters fainted during the fire incident at the Ministry of Transport when they tried to get the fire under control.

Madam Sie also called on Ministries and agencies to be able to train those officers who are on deputy during the night hour. She said they would have been able to fight the fire in eight hours at the Ministry of Transport.

Despite, the fire incident she said more awareness needs to be carried out to the public on how to put fire incidents under control. According to her, those seven firefighters could have died in two minutes if they could not have been reached sooner.

Madam Sie pointed out that the LNFRS needs ambulances to reach out in case there is an emergency in the process of putting the fire under control.

It can be recalled that three years ago the Transport Ministry was gutted by fire after they received some materials from an international partner. Yet another has happened at the same ministry where there has been no major injury at the scene of the fire incident.