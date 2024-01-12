Nigeria: Supreme Court Delivers Final Decisions On Eight States' Governorship Election Disputes

The Supreme Court will today, Friday, give final decisions on the governorship election disputes from Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Plateau, Abia, Cross River, and Bauchi states.

The states are Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Plateau, Abia, Cross River, and Bauchi.

The cases which started at the various election petitions tribunal in the various states gave rise to decisions which aggrieved parties had appealed against at the Court of Appeal and subsequently at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is the third and final level of appeal on governorship election disputes.

Kano and Plateau states are bound to receive more public attention than others because the Supreme Court's decisions will determine if the governors of the two states, who had been sacked by the lower courts, will remain in office after today's proceedings.

Both the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, had sacked Governor Abba Yusuf, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The two courts declared Mr Yusuf's most formidable opponent in the March 2023 governorship election, Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the validly elected governor of Kano State.

For Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, his election was affirmed by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, but the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in its judgement delivered on 19 November 2023, overturned his victory, prompting him to file an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court's decision.

9:27 a.m: Eight Justices of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro files into the courtroom.

Since a panel on the Supreme Court is made up of either five or eight justices, it implies that justices who are now seated belong to more than one panel. The likelihood is high that the different panels are made up of overlapping members.

"The pressure of work is much," Mr Okoro said, adding that the court would only deliver the judgement but give its reasons at a later date.

9:30 a.m: Registrar calls Lagos governorship election appeal.

9:32 a.m.: Shuabu Aruwa, SAN announces appearance for the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, an appellant challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's election.

9:33 a.m.: Bode Olanipekun, SAN announces appearance for Governor Sanwo-Olu.

9:38 a.m.: Justice Lawal Garba reads the lead judgement on the Labour Party's appeal on the Lagos State governorship election appeal.

9:39 a.m: Justice Lawal Garba evaluates the pieces of evidence that were tendered before the Supreme Court.

9:40 a.m: Justice Lawal notes the main ground of the appeal which is that Gbadebo Rodes-Vivour contended that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was not properly nominated by the APC to vie for the 18 March 2023 governorship election on the basis that his running mate and now his deputy allegely holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and the United States.

9:42 a.m: The Justice reviews the decision of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Mr Sanwo-Olu's victory.

9:44 a.m: Justice Garba goes to the sole issue that will determine the appeal.