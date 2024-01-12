Kenya: Commonwealth Law Associations Denounce Ruto's Onslaught on 'Corrupt' Judges

Nairobi — Three Commonwealth law associations have denounced President William Ruto's onslaught on the Judiciary warning the move could erode confidence in courts.

The Commonwealth Magistrates' and Judges' Association (CMJA), the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) said alleged cases of corrupt judicial officials should instead be subjected to the due process of the law.

"Whilst we recognise that there should be checks and balances in the relationship between the three organs of state, the CMJA, CLA and CLEA emphasise that any process of investigation must be founded in well-established principles of procedural and other fairness and must be transparent and open and must not be motivated by political or other inappropriate considerations," the association said in a statement shared on Friday.

The three associations asserted that the process should be seen to be open and fair, devoid of political interference in order to uphold the Constitution.

The Associations urged the government and public authorities of Kenya to respect the rule of law and comply with orders of the courts.

Further they called on the State to "cease making public criticism and attacks on the judiciary and ensure that any process of investigation is fair and free from undue influence."

President Ruto has in recent weeks sustained his rhetoric against judicial officers he has characterized as corrupt, accusing judges who have issued injunctions against key government initiatives of working with corrupt individuals to frustrate what he terms as public interest project.