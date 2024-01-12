Africa: In Numbers - TotalEnergies CAF AFCN

analysis

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 is days away from commencing.

In its 34th year, the previous 33 editions have been storied, laden with numerous records.

ONE

The Teranga Lions of Senegal broke their long-standing jinx in 2022 to win their first Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon following a disappointing year in 2019.

TWO

Côte d'Ivoire have won the Africa Cup of Nations two times in their history. They achieved this feat in 1992 and 2015. On both occasions, they defeated Ghana on penalties.

THREE

Three countries, hosts Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, took part in the first tournament in February 1957 and there was no qualifying competition.

FOUR

Ghana have won the Africa Cup of Nations FOUR times in their history. Their last triumph came in 1982 in Libya.

FIVE

Nigerian International, Odion Ighalo scored 5 goals to emerge as the top scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

SIX

Four players Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o, Ghanaian duo Asamoah Gyan as well as Andre Ayew and Zambia's Kalusha Bwalya have scored in SIX different AFCON Tournaments. No players have scored in more editions of the competition than them.

SEVEN

Egypt are the most successful country in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations with seven tittles. They won it in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

EIGHT

Egypt's Ahmed Hassan and Cameroon's Rigobert Song hold the record for the most number of AFCON participations, with each player having featured in eight finals tournaments in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010. This record could be tied by Ghana's Andre Ayew at Côte d'Ivoire.

NINE

Egypt and Ghana have both reached 9 AFCON Finals. While Egypt have won seven, Ghana have four wins.

TEN

Kalusha Bwayla Joel Tiehi, Santos, Ndaye Mulamba and Andre Ayew have all scored ten goals in the Africa Cup of Nations.