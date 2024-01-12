Gabon: The Footballer Who Was Born Five Years After His Mother Died!

11 January 2024
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is investigating an alleged case of age manipulation involving Gabonese footballer Guelor Kanga.

The investigation follows reports that Kanga, who claims to have been born in 1990, actually lost his mother in 1985.

While the reasons behind Kanga's decision to fake his age are uncertain, the advantage of being seen as five years younger is generally attractive to many athletes.

Kanga, who plays as an offensive midfielder for Red Star Belgrade and the Gabon national team, is at the centre of this controversy.

His official documents indicate he was born in 1990, but this has been questioned based on his mother's death five years earlier.

The investigation began after the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofa) lodged a complaint against Gabon for fielding a player with an allegedly falsified nationality.

According to Fecofa, Kanga, whose passport lists his birthplace as Oyem in Gabon, is actually Kiaku Kiaku Kiangana from Kinshasa, DRC, born in 1985.

If found guilty of age and identity fraud, the consequences for Kanga and the Gabonese Football Federation could be tough.

They may face accusations of document forgery and non-compliance with Fifa protocols regarding nationality change.

Such violations could lead to Gabon's potential suspension from future tournaments.

Kanga is expected to appear before CAF officials to clarify the differences in his age and identity.

Compiled by staff writer

