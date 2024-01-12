Nigeria: Super Eagles Confirm New Replacement for Injured Sadiq

In a swift development after the unfortunate injury sustained by Sadiq Umar, Peseiro has designated Paul Onuachu as his replacement

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have confirmed another late squad change ahead of their AFCON opener against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Following the unfortunate injury suffered by Sadiq Umar, Coach Jose Peseiro has designated Paul Onuachu as his prompt replacement.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Sadiq watched from the sidelines and did not take part in the Super Eagles training activities at Ecole de Police, Abidjan, on Thursday.

According to camp sources in Abidjan, Sadiq, who reportedly copped his unfortunate injury during the Super Eagles' last test match against Guinea, is expected to make a swift return to his Spanish club, Real Sociedad, for further treatment.

For some, Onuachu's inclusion brings some added firepower to a frontline depleted by injuries to Umar, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Victor Boniface.

His impressive form in the Turkish league, where he has scored nine goals for Trabzonspor in 15 games, makes him a worthy addition.

The Super Eagles find themselves in a challenging group alongside Equatorial Guinea, hosts Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau, emphasising the importance of avoiding any mistakes.