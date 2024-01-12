Ghana: Ohene Kwame Frimpong to Contest Asante Akyem North Constituency Parliamentary Seat ...Inaugurates Agogo Central Mosque

Mr Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer, Salt Media Group, has declared his bid to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections for the Asante Akyem North Constituency.

Expressing deep commitment to the constituency, at the inauguration of the Agogo Central Mosque, a project he solely funded said, "I truly have the Asante Akyem Constituency at heart, and I want to get into a higher position, being an MP, to be able to do more for the people."

The ceremony, held under the auspices of the Omanhene of Agogo, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, saw high-profile religious and traditional leaders, including the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, in attendance.

Mr Frimpong, personally funded and oversaw the construction of the Agogo Central Mosque, a mega-structural project that includes vast areas for extracurricular activities, large worshipping auditoriums accommodating over 3,000 people, and essential facilities such as a clinic with a maternity ward serving the entire community.

He said "with your continuous support, I believe I can secure the seat and change the lives of the people."

The National Chief Imam presented a special recognition award to Mr Frimpong, acknowledging his benevolence and extraordinary efforts in fostering religious harmony.

Prayers were offered in the mosque led by the Chief Imam and other Islamic leaders present.

Mr Abeiku Santana, a media personality and board member of Salt Media Group, expressed his admiration for Mr Frimpong's charity initiatives and praised the dynamic role of the National Chief Imam in promoting inter-religious harmony.

Mr Frimpong demonstrated his commitment to the underserved by donating significantly to widows and the vulnerable in the Asante Akyem Agogo communities as part of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Mr Frimpong, who has diverse business interests in areas including the media, entertainment, transport, real estate, food, and beverages, has earned numerous accolades, including the Forty Under 40 Best Entrepreneur in Food & Beverage and the People's Most Favourite Entrepreneur Award in the 2021 edition.

President Nana Akufo-Addo also acknowledged Mr Frimpong's substantial contribution to youth development during the Head of State Awards in December 2022.