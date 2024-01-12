Liberia: RLJ Kendeja Hotel Manager Dragged to Court

The Operation Manager of the RLJ Kendeja Beach Resort and Villas Hotel, located in ELWA, Rehab Community, Paynesville, Madam Roberta Torkornoo has been dragged to the Paynesville Magisterial Court for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct, resulting in severe pain inflicted on one of its former workers.

Daniel Fallah Flomo, a former contractor of the hotel, who had alleged he was illegally dismissed by the hotel management in December 2023, without pay is now, officially suing the hotel's Operations, Policies, and Program Manager, Madam Roberta Torkornoo, for physical assault, she allegedly carried out by hitting him in his chest" while in the service of the entity as a contractor.

The lawsuit comes at the time when the RLJ Kendeja Beach Resort & Villas management is under fire for alleged bad labor, illegal redundancies, malpractices, and ill-treatments of some of its workers and former staffers.

It also comes at a time the Hotel have threatened to drag this paper to court for damages because it had interviewed and reported on the alleged plights on former employees.

But the Hotel has since publicly denied despite more complaints flittering in.

In a writ of summons and statement of claims dated 18th December 2023, signed and issued by Court Clerk, Hector M. Dolo, Complainant Daniel Fallah Flomo, alleged that his former Boss defendant Roberta Torkornoo was in a constant habit of assaulting him whenever he was at work.

The Plaintiff whose service with the RLJ Kendeja Hotel ended on December 2, 2023, narrates in the Writ of Summon that "On the 1st day of December 2023 at the Kendeja Community the defendant, with criminal intent, intentionally and illegally hit him in the chest for which he is going through severe pain as a result of the hit," thereby committing the crime of Simple Assault in violation of Section 14.21 of the law.

Meanwhile, Defendant Roberta Torkornoo, who appeared before the court on Thursday, January 4, 2024, but had the case postponed on appeal from her lawyer because of irregularities, and misinterpretation of the Writ of Summons, refused to comment, stating that the case is in court.

The parties are expected to appear before the Paynesville Magisterial Court on Tuesday, 16th January 2024. Editing by Jonathan Browne