Liberia: Speaker Chambers Wants Executive to Pay Legislative Staff

Outgoing House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has called on the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to pay staffers and other government institutions.

Addressing Legislative reporters Thursday, 11 January 2024, Chambers said as the turn of this government is expected very soon, he doesn't want to see an ugly turnover.

He said the fact that people have worked, they must be paid their just benefits owed them by the Government of Liberia.

"The issue at the Capitol has to do with the issue of governance, the wellbeing of the people based on fairness and justice, and the wellbeing of the people and we hope what is supposed to be the norm be done to the fullest," said Chambers.

His call on the Executive follows days of protest at the Legislature by legislative staffers who were demanding the payment of money the government owed them.

Speaker Chambers added that what is happening up Capitol Hill is the issue of governance and the issue of social order because government comes to being to protect everyone's rights.

He argued that the fact that people have worked, he thinks there is a need for no further discussion but for the executive through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to do what is just and right.

Chambers stated that they have spoken to people from all sides and have passed it on to President Weah.

According to him, President Weah has informed a delegation that was formed that he has done his part to approve and everyone would get their just benefit.

Recently, some staffers at the House of Representatives have protested for their salaries owed them and have even threatened to hold the Speaker election for the 55th Legislature hostage if their two months' benefits are not settled.

On Tuesday, 9 January 2023, the staffers at the House of Representatives placed roadblocks preventing members of that august body from accessing the building with their vehicles.

They demanded that the government pay them for the last two months of work as their bosses are being paid for the extra sitting called by the President of Liberia.

Some lawmakers who accessed the building had to park their vehicles at some other places and walk to the House of Representatives wing of the Legislature.

Speaking to the protesters, Nimba County Electoral District 9 Representative Johnson Gwaikolo said their money has already been allotted and the process of getting it out is ongoing.

He assured them that all would be done in their power to ensure that both the Senate and House of Representatives staffers get their payment done by Friday.

Rep. Gwaikolo had earlier made efforts for the workers not to protest but his efforts didn't get the right results.

The protesters said if their money is not paid, the Speakership election might not go on as planned.

This means that if they are not paid, the presence of state securities will be high on the grounds of the Capitol to control the protesters on Monday, 15 January 2024, a day set for the election of leaders for the 55th Legislature.