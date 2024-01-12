Liberia: Yekeh Faces Backlash

--Following anti-Boakai comments

Controversial Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has been warned to apologize for attempting to use the Totoa tanker explosion to gain fame, or he would face the wrath of the people.

Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah issued the warning on Thursday, 11 January 2024 in response to Rep. Kolubah's "inflammatory statements" against President-elect Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai's response to the Totota, Bong County tragedy.

Mr. Boakai visited the incident site, laid a wreath, and gave LD$ 10 m plus 200 bags of 25kg rice to the victims.

But Kolubah has demanded Amb. Boakai to disclose the source of the money and rice he has provided because the former Liberian vice president has long informed Liberians that he had no money and that he was living on loan.

Mr. Kolubah is said to have issued an ultimatum for Boakai to reveal the source of the income or he would publicly expose him. Kolubah supported Boakai presidential bid.

In response to his recent utterances, Rep. Briggs-Mensah has warned the Montserrado lawmaker not to use the Totota crisis to gain media and public attention or he will meet resistance from the people of Bong County.

"Yekeh went to Totata and his personal security flogged and injured one of my prominent citizens for no cause. I calmed the situation, he promised to take the responsibility but has yet failed," said Rep. Brigss-Mensah.

She said Kolubah's press conference in which he questioned the source of Boakai funding to sympathize with those who lost their lives and save others' lives is merely seeking relevance.

"This must be your last stop. You can not use the Totota crisis to gain your mere usual attention and keep bringing sadness to the people. This must be your stop," Rep. Briggs-Mensah warned.

She questioned the decency of the controversial lawmaker, urging him to go back and openly apologize to the people or face their wrath.

"Gone are those days people sit and others gain fame at our expense. Hon. Kolubah must go back and apologize to the people of Totota. If he can not, we will take action on you," Rep. Briggs-Mensah added.

She expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Yekeh for using the Totota tanker explosion situation as a business as usual, making inflammatory comments to gain public attention.

Meanwhile, Rep. Briggs-Mensah has commended President-elect Boakai for the kind gesture, emphasizing that the initiative demonstrated love for the people of Bong County.

She said it was one of the few reasons the people overwhelmingly elected Boakai during the recent presidential run-off election.

The Bong County lawmaker also hailed Boakai for being the first person to lay flowers on the mass grave of those who died in the Totota tanker explosion, something she said exemplified his true leadership skills.

She also thanked contributors and others coming to the aid of the largest tanker blast here.