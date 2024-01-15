Nigeria: Nimet Predicts Three-Day Dust Haze From Monday

Moderate dust haze is expected over the North-central and inland states during the forecast period.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecasts moderate dust haze on Monday with localised visibility of 1,000m expected over the northern region during the forecast period.

According to it, moderate dust haze is expected over the North Central and inland states during the forecast period.

"Patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are anticipated over the coastal belt with slim prospects of localized thunderstorms over parts of Lagos State during the afternoon and evening hours.

" On Tuesday, moderate dust haze is expected over the northern region and the North Central states throughout the forecast period.

"Moderate dust haze is also expected over the inland state throughout the forecast period.

" Patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the coastal states throughout the forecast period," it said.

According to NiMet, slight dust haze is expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

The agency envisaged moderate dust haze over the North-central and Inland states during the forecast

period.

It anticipated patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere over the coastal states throughout the forecast

periods.

" Dust particles are in suspension, the public should take necessary precautions. People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

"Airline operators are advised to get updated with weather reports from NiMet for effective planning

in their operations.

"Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive to avert loss of lives and property," it said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)