Equatorial Guinea/Nigeria: Luck Deserted Nigeria Against Equatorial Guinea - - Peseiro

14 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

The Super Eagles frittered away very good goal-scoring chances against Equatorial Guinea and had to settle for one point.

After creating 13 goal-scoring chances against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday but getting a draw, Nigerian coach Jose Peseiro said at the post-match press conference that the Super Eagles had no 'luck' or they would have easily taken all three points against the Nzalang Nacional.

"We hoped to win this match, and we did everything to win. Our team was better than that of Equatorial Guinea, but we lacked luck," Peseiro revealed.

"I am not happy. I deserved to win; this draw doesn't suit us. Our team created a lot of chances, but we didn't score," Peseiro said.

The onus to score for the Eagles lies with Victor Osimhen, but the Napoli man was not his usual clinical self as he missed gilt-edged scoring chances.

He had one early in the match, which he ballooned; then in the 55th minute, he went through one-on-one with the man of the match, Jesus Owono. The best came in the 75th minute when Alex Iwobi's pass opened up the Equatorial Guinea defence, but this time, Osimhen dragged his effort wide off Owono's right post.

Peseiro continued: "We hope that next time, even with fewer opportunities, we will score. We simply have to improve our finishing."

The Eagles will need to improve their scoring as they come up against hosts Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday.

