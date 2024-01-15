Niger: Shettima Departs for World Economic Forum in Switzerland

15 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Shettima will return to Nigeria at the end of the meeting which is from 15 to 19 January.

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Abuja to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mr Shettima will join other political and business leaders from across the world for the week-long meeting, which will be held from 15 to 19 January.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

According to his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement issued in Abuja, the vice president will also co-chair the launch of the Private Sector Action Plan for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

He is also expected to hold high-level discussions with the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Makhtar Diop and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Chinh, among others.

"Also on the sidelines of the annual meeting, Mr Shettima will chair a roundtable dialogue on Nigeria's economic path.

"He will also attend a special session dedicated to building trust in the global energy transition programme," Mr Nkwocha added.

The vice president is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the meeting.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.