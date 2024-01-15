Ghana: 'We've Initiated Policies to Reduce Cost of Doing Business, Promote Investor Confidence'

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government has initiated a number of policies aimed at reducing the general cost of doing business to promote investor confidence in the country.

"Our focus has therefore, been on improving infrastructure and service delivery through road network rehabilitation and expansion, railway rehabilitation and re-development, modernisation of our various ports and the creation of a digital economy," he stated.

With the emergence of the new trade routes through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the unique opportunity to enhance inter-African trade and industrialisation, the President stated that government was determined to invest in logistics infrastructure to support the growing continental market.

In a speech read on his behalf at the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM's) maiden recognition and Awards Dinner Night in Accra, over the weekend, President Akufo-Addo said it was against this backdrop that expansion works at the Tema Port have been completed to increase its capacity to handle the increasing volumes of traffic.

The event held on the theme: 'Integrated Supply Chain Management: A Catalyst for Development,' saw a total of 31 organisations, institutions and personalities in the sector being awarded for their excellent performance over the past year.

The President whose speech was read on his behalf by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said at the Takoradi Port, the development of phase one of the On-Dock Multi-Purpose terminal had been completed while in the aviation sector, the Tamale airport has also been upgraded into an international status while upgrade of the Kumasi airport was nearing completion.

"Let me also add that, freight operations along the Volta Lake will be enhanced with the completion of the Mpakadan railway line. As we push forward for an Integrated Supply Chain Management System, it is important that we build partnerships across the global supply chain to ensure remain competitive to drive growth and development."

President Akufo-Addo reminded CISCM that the future of supply chain management held unprecedented challenges and opportunities stressing "we must continue to champion innovation, diversity, sustainability and ethical practices.

By so doing, he emphasised, we can ensure that our supply chain are not only resilient but also responsive and inclusive.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the President of CISCM, Mr Richard Okrah said the organisation was a professional body with a 100 industry leaders, academics, and decision makers at the highest level of government.

As a discipline, he said CISCM was a driver for ensuring the free flow of goods and services without which national growth and international and effective economic development will be adversely impacted.

The Dwantoahene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Baffuor Yaw Agyemang Gyekye I and Chairman of the Event's Planning Committee, said the governing council of the CISCM took the decision to set aside the second Saturday in January, every year to recognise, celebrate, honour and reward individuals, institutions, organisations and communities that have achieved excellence and remarkable success in various categories of CISCM.

Tullow Ghana Limited was adjudged the Overall Best Organisation for 2023 having swept several awards in the various categories.

The other awardees were the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the Planning, Strategies and Policies category; Jospong Group of Companies for Sustainability and McDan Group in the areas of International Trade and projects.

The CISCM Woman of the Year went to Ms Otuko John Teye of Tullow with Chairman, founder and Chief Executive of McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley adjudged the CISCM Man of the Year.